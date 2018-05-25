Phuket gets second Airport says Airports of Thailand president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn.

There’s also a second airport for Chiang Mai .

With construction slated for completion by 2025 the new Phuket airport will be sited at Ban Khok Kruad in Phang Nga Province. Approximately 25 KM from the current Phuket International Airport.

So, plans are approved in principle and work should start on these 120 Billion Baht projects during 2019.

Now I guess the question is can Phuket take any more Tourists?

