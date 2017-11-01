Phuket Ironman 2017 – a 70.3 event is taking place on the 25th and 26th November and includes Ironkids.

The island of Phuket has hosted triathlons for more than 20 years. Phuket is in an enviable position as the leading triathlon destination in South East Asia. The island is set to bolster its sports tourism credentials further when it hosts the 2017 Foremost IRONMAN 70.3 Thailand, Sunrise Sprint and Foremost IRONKIDS Thailand on 25th and 26th November 2017.

“IRONMAN is a global triathlon brand that is famous for organising world-class events. We are very proud the organisers have chosen to host Thailand’s only IRONMAN event in Phuket for the second year. Approximately 1,500 triathletes from more than 60 countries will be taking part and it is events like this that really help the island economy and the local communities in which they take place.”

said Mr Norraphat Plodthong, Governor of Phuket.

An established sports infrastructure, quality roads and idyllic beaches are just some of the reasons Phuket has become a triathlon mecca. Welcoming thousands of triathletes from around the world each year to train and compete. What is often overlooked, however, is the island-wide support which is essential to the success of such events, from local government to local communities.

“Phuket is well developed for triathlons and there is a lot of experience on the island in this area. The island’s reputation for hosting spectacular triathlons spreads far and wide, making it a popular destination with triathletes the world over. What is even more important is the engagement of the local community. The local community and authorities have been very supportive throughout. With less than one month to go, we are excited to see all this hard work pay off and for Phuket to host another Foremost IRONMAN 70.3 Thailand,”

said Ms. Dittaya Curtz, Project Manager, Sunrise Events (Thailand) Ltd.

Phuket Ironman 2017 a 4-day event.

What is a four-day event starting with registration and the IRONMAN Expo, racing starts in earnest on Saturday 25th November with the Foremost IRONKIDS Thailand.

Almost 300 kids aged six to 14 years old compete in varying swim/ bike/ run distances at Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort.

This will be followed on Sunday 26th November with the Foremost IRONMAN 70.3 Thailand (1.9km swim/ 90km bike/ 21.1km run) and the Sunrise Sprint (750m swim/ 20km bike/ 5km run).

Full details of the Phuket Ironman 2017 event can be found at the website Ironman.com HERE is the link.

Phuket Ironman 2017 start schedule

Foremost IRONMAN 70.3 Thailand start/ finish times:

06:20 Male Pros/ Male Asian Elite

06:22 Female Pros/ Female Asian Elite

06:30 Rolling starts for Age-Groupers and Relay.

Swim Cut Off: Each participant is given 70 minutes to finish the 1.9K swim based on a rolling start.

Bike Cut Off: 5 hours and 30 minutes from the last rolling start release (approx. 12:15).

Phuket Island radio has supported previous editions of Triathlons and Ironman events and you can see many pictures HERE and HERE.

Stay tuned to 91.5 and 102.5FM for all the latest updates and news. Don’t worry if you are not in Phuket you can listen HERE.