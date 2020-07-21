Sunrise was at 6:17 AM and sunset will be at 6:48 PM
Light variable winds continue from the West with a maximum of 3 knots increasing to 7 – 9 knots later in the day.
Scattered showers continue with some light rain expected mid morning and a heavier shower late afternoon.
Overnight will bring a minimum of 26 degrees C with a possible scattered overnight shower over parts of the island.
You may see the wind and weather radar live by visiting this page. 21st July 2020
Phuket Island Weather Tuesday Audio file just press play to here the Phuket Weather Forecast for today.
Phuket Island weather Tuesday, Air Quality Index
Another great day for those wanting to enjoy Phuket’s beaches.
Are you planning a trip out on the water? Tide Tables for Phuket are updated and available. Low tides today are at 6 AM and 7 PM with High tides at 11 AM and Midnight.
So overall Phuket Island weather Tuesday is again a nice day in paradise, with some rain predicted, normal for July and light winds.
Today we have used an older picture from Phi Phi Island and Maya Bay which remains closed to tourist boats.
