Phuket Island weather Tuesday with scattered clouds and temperatures in the low 30’s expected.

Sunrise was at 6:17 AM and sunset will be at 6:48 PM

Light variable winds continue from the West with a maximum of 3 knots increasing to 7 – 9 knots later in the day.

Scattered showers continue with some light rain expected mid morning and a heavier shower late afternoon.

Overnight will bring a minimum of 26 degrees C with a possible scattered overnight shower over parts of the island.

You may see the wind and weather radar live by visiting this page. 21st July 2020