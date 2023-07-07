Here’s What You Need to Know!

So, you’re thinking about setting up a personal website, but you’re not quite sure where to start. That’s understandable! The internet can be a confusing place, and there are a lot of acronyms and technical jargon thrown around. But don’t worry, we’re here to help! In this blog post, we’ll give you a crash course on everything you need to know about personal websites, domain names, and email addresses. By the time you’re finished reading, you’ll be ready to set up your own little corner of the internet in no time!

What is a personal website?

A personal website is simply a website that is created and maintained by an individual. This can be for any purpose, from sharing photos and stories with family and friends to promoting a business or service.

Domain names are what you type into your web browser’s address bar in order to visit a specific website. For example, Google’s domain name is www.google.com. When choosing a domain name for your personal website, you’ll want to choose something catchy and easy to remember. Ideally, you should also try to get a .com domain name, as these are the most popular and recognizable.

If you decide that you would like to have an email address that is associated with your personal website’s domain name (e.g., johnsmith@johnsmith.com), you will need to set up what is called an email forwarder. This simply forwards any emails sent to your chosen email address to whatever other email address you would like (e.g., your Gmail address).

We hope this crash course has been helpful in getting you started on setting up your very own personal website! Remember, when choosing a domain name, try to make it something catchy and easy to remember. And if you want an email address that uses your domain name, be sure to set up an email forwarder!