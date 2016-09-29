Phuket Vegetarian Festival Updated Schedule is ready for your perusal and planning.

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival kicks off Friday the 30th of September with a bang! The opening ceremonies will take place at the six Chinese shrines around Phuket Island. You can read more about the meaning and symbolism of this colourful event here.

Over the next 10 days, locals of Chinese ancestry will follow a vegetarian diet as they call in the Nine Emperor Gods. The diet is said to bring about spiritual cleansing and growth. Chinese temples around the island will hold ceremonies, sacred rituals, and celebrations.

Friday 30 September – The Lantern Pole Raising

The official opening and first major event of the Festival.

The Lantern Pole is supposed to attract the 36,000 gods of the Chinese pantheon. All the shrines involved in the festival will raise the Lantern Pole between 15:00 and 17:45 for all shrines.

On the same day, all shrines also have:

15:09 to 18:30 – Heavenly Warriors Releasing Ritual (Parng Kun)

22:00 to 24:00 – Jade Emperor God and the Nine Emperor Gods Invitation Ritual

Phuket Town Street Processions

Mon 3 Oct: Sapam Shrine street procession from 07:00

Tue 4 Oct: Samkong Shrine street procession from 07:19

Wed 5 Oct: Ban Tha Rue Shrine street procession from 07:30

Thu 6 Oct: Bang Neow Shrine street procession from 07:00

Fri 7 Oct: Jui Tui Shrine street procession from 08:00

Sat 8 Oct: Kathu and Yokkekeng Shrines street procession from 07:00

Sun 9 Oct: Sui Boon Tong Shrine street procession from 07:00

Fire Walking Ceremonies

Thu 6 Oct: Fire Walking at the following locations:

Saphan Hin from 20:09

Sui Boon Tong Shrine from 21:00

Ban Tha Rua Shrine from 20:00

Yokkekeng Shrine from 20:00

Sapam Shrine from 21:00

Sat 8 Oct: Fire Walking at:

Bang Neow Shrine from 20:00

Samkong Shrine from 20:00

Cherng Talay Shrine from 20:09

Sun 9 Oct: Fire Walking at Kathu Shrine from 15:00

Last Day of the Festival – Sunday 9 October 2016 The last day is said to be the most impressive. The participants in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival cross the bridge of purification on this day. The crossing of the bridge of purification is held between 18:00 and 20:00.

Between 21:00 and 24:00 – Farewell to the Nine Emperor Gods. Each shrine involved has an Emperor God, a major street procession will accompany them to Saphan Hin, where they depart Phuket again.

Monday 10th October 2016

From 15:00 to 17:09 – Each shrine holds a modest Lantern Pole Lowering ceremony.

Source: Phuket.com