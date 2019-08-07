Let me share a small secret about Phuket Weather August and September.

Did you ever wonder about the Phuket Weather in August? Wonder no more because we have some ideas for you if your planning to visit.

Fewer tourists mean better rates on everything, accommodation, tours, drinks, food and dining and of course, it is still a steady 30+ degrees C.

Phuket Weather August average rain forecast.

As you will see August is up there within some of the wettest months in Phuket Thailand.

However, that doesn’t mean days and days of rain and definitely not cold weather.

As many, especially the Brits are obsessed about the weather and rain it should be remembered that when it rains in the tropics, IT RAINS.