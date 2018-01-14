Phuket weather forecast 30 days in the months through January and into February.

The Phuket weather forecast for the next 30 days based on temperature will range from 22 to 30 degrees. The heavy downpours since the New Year can come with strong wind and storm which won’t last all day and in the case of the last two weeks in the evenings.

This is unusual for this time of the year.

Visiting the Phuket beaches is normally not an issue but swimmers still need to take care of potential rip currents and changes in the weather.

Of course, if it is wet there is always Shopping. Jungcelyon in Patong and Central Festival in the centre of the Island will have more than enough selection for any shopper.

If your going out on the water say for a boat trip or to visit one of the Island, check the daily weather HERE and also before boarding ask the tour guide about safety equipment and life jackets.

You can catch the daily weather forecast each morning at 7:30 and every hour on the half hour by tuning into Phuket FM radio HERE on 91.5 and 1025 FM and also online with apps you can download HERE.