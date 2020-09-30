Mid-week weather in Phuket aand today is a lot brighter.

Halfway through the work week here in Phuket and we can expect today to be sunny periods and maybe a couple of showers and a thunderstorm possible later in the week.

Light winds today out of the West and later the South West at around 7 – 8 knots.

The daytime temperatures for the rest of the week in the 27 to 29 Degrees Centigrade.

We can expect some rain on Friday and at the moment the weekend looking like a wet one.

As we move into the first week of October check out the months weather forecast and stay up to date with our daily weather updates.