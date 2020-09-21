Phuket Weather in the week ahead with tropical weather systems to the west currently producing light winds from the South East. As the week progress the wind will swing around to come from the West and freshening gusts can be expected late Thursday and again Friday afternoon.

Below our WindGuru chart is showing light rain showers on Wednesday mid-day and Thursday morning.

The start of the week is set fair with highs expected into the early 30 degree Centigrade and overnight around 26 degree C, and light winds out of the south start our week. Expect the winds to increase towards Friday and then decrease towards next weekend.

It should be generally cooler all week with daytime temperatures at 28 to 29 degrees C dropping to 26 overnight.

As we move towards the end of September the weather pattern is very typical and we suggest you stay up to date on Phuket FM Radio.

Here is a chart of the Phuket Weather predictions for the week ahead with thanks to Windguru Phuket.

If your looking for Phuket Tide tables you will find updates for September Tide Tables and every month here. Below is the September Tide Table