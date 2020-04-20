Phuket Weather in May 2020

Towards the middle of the month, the heat begins to taper as rainfall gradually increases. We thought it a good idea to update this post. With the issues and global shutdown we hope to see tourists returning during our summer months.

May Temperature

Like April, the Phuket Weather in May is a pretty hot month.

Gradually falling daily high temperatures characterize the month of May. Daily high temperatures are around 32°C throughout the month; It may exceed 35°C or drop below 30°C only one day in ten.

Daily High and Low Temperature in May

Time Spent at Various Temperatures

Daily Hours of Daylight and Twilight

Daylight averages.

Over the course of the month, the length of the day isÂ essentially constant. The shortest day of the month with 12:25 hours of daylight and the longest day having 12:34 hours of daylight.

The earliest sunrise maybe around 6:07am and the latest sunset may be 6:41pm. The latest sunrise is at 6:11am and the earliest sunset is at 6:36pm.

Phuket Weather in May Cloud cover

The median cloud cover ranges from 81% (mostly cloudy) to 88% (mostly cloudy). The trend is for the sky to be becoming cloudier with the median cloud cover increasing by 7% from the start to the end of the month.

Probability of Rain at Some Point in the Day.

The probability that precipitation (rain) will occur in Phuket during May varies throughout the month. Precipitation is most likely around May 21, occurring in 66% of days.

Precipitation is least likely around May 1, occurring in 60% of days.

Throughout the month of May, the most common forms of precipitation are thunderstorms, moderate rain, and light rain.

Thunderstorms are the most severe precipitation observed during 52% of those days with precipitation. They are most likely around May 4, when it is observed during 37% of all days.

Moderate rain is the most severe precipitation observed during 32% of those days with precipitation. It is most likely around May 31, when it is observed during 25% of all days.

Light rain is the most severe precipitation observed during 11% of those days with precipitation. It is most likely around May 31, when it is observed during 8% of all days. Of course the dates given above are no guarantee and based on historical data.

Phuket Weather in May new additions for 2020.

We have now added LIVE Phuket Weather Radar for more details and also you can get accurate wind direction and predictions including weather radar images of the rain.

Also, monthly Phuket Tide Tables for 2020 are now up to date.

Types of Precipitation Throughout May

Humidity, Dew Point and Wind

The relative humidity typically ranges from 60% (mildly humid) to 97% (very humid) over the course of a typical May, rarely dropping below 48% (comfortable) and reaching as high as 100% (very humid).

The air is driest around May 1, at which time the relative humidity drops below 66% (mildly humid) three days out of four; it is most humid around May 2, rising above 95% (very humid) three days out of four.

Dew point is often a better measure of how comfortable a person will find the weather than relative humidity because it more directly relates to whether perspiration will evaporate from the skin, thereby cooling the body. Lower dew points feel drier and higher dew points feel more humid.

Over the course of a typical May, the dew point typically varies from 23°C (very muggy) to 26°C(oppressive) and is rarely below 21°C (muggy) or above 28°C (very oppressive).

Over the course of May typical wind speeds vary from 0 m/s to6 m/s (calm to moderate breeze), rarely exceeding 9 m/s (fresh breeze).

The highest average wind speed of 3 m/s (light breeze) occurs around May 29, at which time the average daily maximum wind speed is 6 m/s (moderate breeze). The lowest average wind speed of 2 m/s (light breeze) occurs around May 1, at which time the average daily maximum wind speed is 5 m/s (gentle breeze).

Phuket Weather in May 2020

Relative Humidity in May

Wind Speed in May