Tourists from many different countries travel to Phuket and want to know about the Phuket weather in September 2017.

However, tourists arrivals to Phuket is the highest in the period December to April every year, but Phuket is rapidly developing into an all year round resort destination.

The two main seasons in Phuket

Phuket falls in the Northern Hemisphere. The two main seasons in Phuket are from November to April and from May to October with the typical tourist season falls between December and April. Phuket gets substantial tourist inflows from some very cold countries in Europe, Scandinavia and Russia during November to April every year.

February, March and April are the hottest months in Phuket with little or no rains during this period. Winds are consistent but there may be a late thunderstorm which could bring down the temperature.

Phuket weather in September

Humidity is rather high during this period. Torrential rains and wonderful tropical sunshine

If you have never experienced the tropics and you get to see a tropical storm while you are in Phuket, be ready to see a torrential downpour and a magical sunshine just two hours later, which dries up everything. Life is back to normal in a jiffy.

Phuket weather in September 2017

If you intend visiting Phuket on vacation this September, you would feel naturally inclined to gather some information about the Phuket weather in September and we hope this post and the links will help you.

Read more about the Phuket Weather HERE and if you need Tide Tables you will find them HERE

Phuket is a lush green paradise in September for nature lovers who know how to enjoy rains and lush green vegetation all around.

South-West monsoon rains make September the wettest month in Phuket. The local people refer to this as the “green season”. They truly welcome, love and enjoy the heavy rains and strong winds. The locals drop all their worries in this lovely weather. If you have some clouds in the evening, you get to see an unforgettable sunset as well.

Attractions and things to do in Phuket in September

A typical September in Phuket has a lot to offer to tourists from across the world.

Just have a look at some of these attractions:

Ever-so-happy locals enjoying the heavy downpour, strong winds and lush green surroundings.

Captivating and overflowing natural waterfalls.

Heavy rains, sunshine, clouds, winds and lovely sunsets.

Plenty of opportunities to surf at Kata and Kata Noi beaches on strong waves. Abundant caution may, however, have to be exercised as the currents are indeed strong at times.

Natural beauty at Phang Nga Bay, best enjoyed in a boat trip from Phuket, with a look at the caves which look majestic in the rains.

Tune into Phuket Island radio when you’re in Phuket on 91.5 and 102.5FM and you can get the local English language weather with regular updates throughout the day.