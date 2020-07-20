Phuket Weather in the week ahead is still looking very unsettled, with huge tropical systems both the to the west and the east have a major impact on the Phuket Province and region.

Sunday is set fair with highs expected into the early 30oC and overnight around 26oC, and light winds out of the East North East at 10/15 km hour, expect the winds to increase towards Friday and then decrease towards next weekend.

It should be generally cooler all week and the continued chance of thunderstorms and heavy squalls is typical for mid July Phuket Weather.

