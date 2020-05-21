Planet Perfecto Show 499 is here and we hope you are all staying well.
Covid 19 and this damn Coronavirus has played havock around the World. We pray to god that there is light at the end of this tunnel.
Paul’s Perfectomundo Moment this week features Rysto & Dave Steward – Into The Infinite [Perfecto Fluoro].
The Perfecto Classic this week, Paul Oakenfold – Southern Sun (Gabriel & Dresden Remix)
Planet Perfecto Show 499 Full Playlist
Gordey Tsukanov – The Clutch [Perfecto]
- Richard Harrington – Everybody [Perfecto Black]
- Deedrah & Holeg Spies – Sunrise [Perfecto]
- Mino Safy & Dirkie Coetzee – Hymn To Africa [Perfecto]
- Gordey Tsukanov – Open Spaces [Perfecto]
Perfecto Classic: Paul Oakenfold – Southern Sun (Gabriel & Dresden Remix)
Perfectomundo Moment: Rysto & Dave Steward – Into The Infinite [Perfecto Fluoro]
- Fisical Project & Rysto – Relive [Perfecto Fluoro]
- Dominant Space – Indigo [Perfecto Fluoro]
- Nicholson – Inflicted [Perfecto Fluoro]
- Magnus – Sinelock 2019 [Perfecto Fluoro]
- Modgen – Genomics Core [Perfecto Fluoro]
- Dominant Space – Multiverse [Perfecto Fluoro]