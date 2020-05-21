Planet Perfecto Show 499 is here and we hope you are all staying well.

Covid 19 and this damn Coronavirus has played havock around the World. We pray to god that there is light at the end of this tunnel.

Paul’s Perfectomundo Moment this week features Rysto & Dave Steward – Into The Infinite [Perfecto Fluoro].

The Perfecto Classic this week, Paul Oakenfold – Southern Sun (Gabriel & Dresden Remix)