We are very excited to embrace additional functionality and join Radio Garden to further enhance and develop our truly global reach

Radio garden welcomes Phuket Island Radio broadcasting throughout Phuket on 91.5 and 102.5FM and around the world online and downloadable apps

said recently appointed commercial manager Elly Wolf, going on to say;

The station is now coming into it’s tenth year of opperation and has always seen itself as a local but global outlet with over 30,000 ios and 10,000 Google Play downloads complementing the Phuket Island listeners, this relationship with Radio Graden will enable us to reach further into the online potential.

What is Radio Garden

By bringing distant voices close, radio connects people and places. Radio Garden allows listeners to explore processes of broadcasting and hearing identities across the entire globe. From its very beginning, radio signals have crossed borders. Radio makers and listeners have imagined both connecting with distant cultures, as well as re-connecting with people from ‘home’ from thousands of miles away – or using local community radio to make and enrich new homes.

Just click the green button to see Radio Garden in action.

In the section Live, you can explore a world or radio as it is happening right now. Tune into any place on the globe: what sounds familiar? What sounds foreign? Where would you like to travel and what sounds like ‘home’?

In the section on History you can tune into clips from throughout radio history that show how radio has tried to cross borders. How have people tried to translate their nations into the airwaves? What did they say to the world? How do they engage in conversation across linguistic and geographical barriers?

Click over to Jingles for a world-wide crash course in station identification. How do stations signal within a fraction of a second what kind of programmes you are likely to hear? How do they project being joyful, trustworthy, or up to the minute?

Then stop and listen to radio Stories where listeners past and present tell how they listen beyond their walls. How do they imagine the voices and sounds from around the globe? How do they use radio to make themselves at home in the world?

Phuket Island Radio is the first Phuket FM radio station to join the Radio Garden network, and also can be found on many internet radio portals such as Tune In and Streema.