Meanwhile, the Rugby Union fans at the radio station are jumping up and down to learn about the new naming rights partner for the Six Nations.

For the uninitiated. The Six Nations Championship now known as the NatWest 6 Nations is an annual international rugby union competition. It takes place in the Nothern Hemisphere between the teams of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. The current champions are England, having won the 2017 tournament.

2018 Six Nations named ‘NatWest 6 Nations’

The recently announced one-year sponsorship agreement will see NatWest take on the naming rights for the 2018 Six Nations Championship. The agreement means that the 2018 Six Nations Championship will be called the ‘NatWest 6 Nations’.

Six Nations Rugby CEO, John Feehan, said,

““We are delighted to be announcing NatWest as title sponsor of the NatWest 6 Nations and the extension of our relationship with RBS.

