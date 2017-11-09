“The 2017 title went down to the wire, keeping the world in suspense up until the final run of the final race, and now the teams are using the off-season to make their raceplanes even faster,”
says Erich Wolf, General Manager of Red Bull Air Race GmbH.
“The best pilots in the world just keep getting better, and the destinations that will welcome them next year are spectacular. I can’t predict who will win the 2018 season, but I guarantee it’ll be one to watch.”
This is indeed exciting times in the International Sports Arena and Phuket Island radio will be bringing you all the results and latest news updates.
At the recently held 2017 SPIA Asia Awards in the category Best Extreme Sports Event of the Year
Gold award went to Red Bull Air Race World Championships 2017 – Abu Dhabi.
Red Bull Air Race Calendar
02-03 February: Abu Dhabi, UAE
21-22 April: Cannes, France
26-27 May: Europe, location TBA
23-24 June: Budapest, Hungary
04-05 August: Asia, location TBA
25-26 August: Kazan, Russia
6-7 October: Indianapolis, USA
November: Asia, location TBA
The 2018 World Championship campaign a season opener in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Next stop will be Cannes with French pilots in both the Master Class and the Challenger Class on 21-22 April the first time the event has visited France. Another first for France will be the first woman to compete in the series. Please welcome Mélanie Astles to the 2018 Red Bull Air Race.
There’s a lot more on the event and where to buy tickets HERE.
For the uninitiated. The Six Nations Championship now known as the NatWest 6 Nations is an annual international rugby union competition. It takes place in the Nothern Hemisphere between the teams of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. The current champions are England, having won the 2017 tournament.
2018 Six Nations named ‘NatWest 6 Nations’
The recently announced one-year sponsorship agreement will see NatWest take on the naming rights for the 2018 Six Nations Championship. The agreement means that the 2018 Six Nations Championship will be called the ‘NatWest 6 Nations’.
Six Nations Rugby CEO, John Feehan, said,
““We are delighted to be announcing NatWest as title sponsor of the NatWest 6 Nations and the extension of our relationship with RBS.
You can find more about this awesome Rugby Tournament by visiting the website HERE
Furthermore, you can download the 2018 Six Nations Calendar straight to your mobile device HERE.
Finally, our congratulations go out to Laguna Phuket. Again at the same event as the Red Bull Air Race winners and the Tourism Authority of Thailand “Amazing Thailand” won Bronze for “Best Sports Tourism Destination of the Year” while “Laguna Phuket Marathon” wins Gold for “Best Amateur Sport Event in Thailand”.
You can see many pictures of the Laguna Phuket Marathon and Triathlons including Ironman 70.3 events in our picture galleries HERE.