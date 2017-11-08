Retro Radio in November and The Retro Radio Show has it all.

Monday nights in Phuket has always been about RETRO and this Monday is no different.

Our show presenter Andy Henly puts lots of time and research into his show. The School Days Challenge tackles the subject of Science. Lost TV remembers a 70’s Cop Show Finally, Help compile Andy’s Mix Tape with your choice of classic song, tell us why it should be on it and Andy will do the rest.

You can contact Andy directly on his Facebook page.

Retro Radio in November hour one.

This week the show kicks off with Michael Jackson and that classic Billie Jean.

Kelly Marie tells us I Feel like I’m in Love while John Paul Young sings Love is in the air.

Donna Summer, Dinner with Gerswin and that 12 Inch Dance Mix and Yazz and the Plastic Population tell us that The Only Way is Up

Chicago is asking If you leave me now and Eternal, I Want to be the only one.

The Foundations, Baby Now that I’ve found you followed by New Order, Blue take us to the School Days Challenge and Stacy Lattisaw, Jump to the Beat.

Wrapping up the first hour and the answer to the Schools Days Challenge is Tina Turner, What’s Love Got to do with it and none other than Journey, Don’t stop believin takes us to the BBC News.