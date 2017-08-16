Robert Yancy Cause of Death: How Did Natalie Cole’s Son Die?

Robert Yancy, the only child of the late legendary singer Natalie Cole, has died.

According to TMZ, Yancy’s body was found in his apartment in San Fernando Valley when a friend checked up on him after not hearing from him in a few days. Natalie Cole’s son was 39 years old.

Natalie Cole’s former backup singer Anita Anderson shared the sad news on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, writing: “WE HAVE LOST ANOTHER GREAT YOUNG SOUL TOO SOON!! ROBERT ADAM YANCY, NATALIE COLE’ S ONLY SURVIVING SON AND ACCOMPLISHED DRUMMER HAS DIED!!”

She added, “REST IN PEACE As YOU JOURNEY HOME WITH MOM & DAD! AND KNOW YOU’RE ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS SON!! LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU ALREADY!!!”

WE HAVE LOST ANOTHER GREAT YOUNG SOUL TOO SOON!! ROBERT ADAM YANCY, NATALIE COLE’ S ONLY SURVIVING SON AND ACCOMPLISHED DRUMMER HAS DIED!! — anita anderson (@SWEETTHINGDIVA) August 15, 2017

REST IN PEACE As YOU JOURNEY HOME WITH MOM & DAD! AND KNOW YOU’RE ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS SON!! LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU ALREADY!!! ????????? — anita anderson (@SWEETTHINGDIVA) August 15, 2017

How did Robert Yancy die? What was Natalie Cole’s son’s cause of death?

Family members of Yancy claim that authorities contacted them around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and said he had died of a heart attack. Pending an autopsy, law enforcement sources say they have his official cause of death listed as “natural causes,” however that could change once autopsy and toxicology test are completed.

Heart disease runs in Yancy’s family. His mother Natalie Cole passed away from congestive heart failure in 2016, while his father Marvin Yancy—who was a songwriter, producer and former member of the 1970s R&B group The Independents, died of a heart attack in 1985 at the age of 34.

Yancy—born Adam Robert Yancy on October 15, 1977—was also the grandson of legendary jazz crooner Nat King Cole.

Yancy was considered a “session musician” who regularly played drums with his mother’s band while she was on tour. He also played percussion on Cole’s 1993 album Take a look and the saxophone on SWV’s 1997 album A Special Christmas.

