Royal Phuket Marina is set to host the highly anticipated inaugural Phuket RendezVous from 4 to 7 January, 2018. Partnering with Asia’s most experienced luxury lifestyle event organiser Asia RendezVous, the Phuket RendezVous showcase event will replace the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) and build on its 14 year legacy of success.

Hosted by the multi award-winning Royal Phuket Marina, the four-day Phuket RendezVous will showcase a diverse range of high-end products and attractions both on land and in water. Visitors will enjoy curated activities and interactive displays of some of the finer luxuries in life such as yachts, classic cars, supercars, watches, properties and art.

Luxury aficionados from Asia (China, Hong Kong, Singapore, etc.), Europe (Russia, Germany, UK, France, etc.), as well as Bangkok and Phuket, are expected to attend the show and participate in this unique experience.

Visitors will be able to access over 40 yachts and have the opportunity to meet with yacht brokers, high-end property developers, luxury travel organisers (including private jet and helicopter operators) as well as specialists within the areas of auctions, art and investments.

VIP guests will enjoy exclusive access to selected attractions and superyachts, while members of the public are free to explore the exciting exhibits at the Phuket RendezVous.

The Phuket RendezVous will replace the 14-year old Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX) that has been successfully running at the Royal Phuket Marina for the past 12 years.

Commenting on the new event, Mr. Gulu Lalvani, Chairman of Royal Phuket Marina said,

“This is a very exciting opportunity for the luxury industry in Phuket and Asia to come together at what will surely be the biggest luxury lifestyle event in the region. Royal Phuket Marina has successfully hosted the Phuket International Boat Show for the past 12 years. We will build on that success and expect the Phuket RendezVous to attract thousands of visitors from around the world each year.”

