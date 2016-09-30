Can you recall the things you learnt in School.

Andy Henly presents the Retro Radio Show along with his weekly feature the School Days Challenge.

Tune in when the Retro Radio Show is broadcast on Monday evening from 8pm and along with The School Days Challenge the show features lots of the hits and music perhaps you have forgotten. Andy encourages listeners to get in touch, an example “things you don’t see these days” with ideas or see the show on Facebook.

What to expect this week.

The Stranglers gets the show underway with Golden Brown, followed by The Average White Band, Let’s go round again and then over to a Manic Monday from The Bangles. I guess appropriate for this time of the week.

Bill Withers makes it a Lovely Day, and then Simply Red, Money’s too tight to mention. Now checking if It’s Raining Men the Weather Girls find out as Deep Blue Something deliver Breakfast at Tiffanys comes right before The Jackson 5 and ABC.

Irene Cara, Fame is followed by this week’s School Days Challenge, how’s your history?

As we head into the final part of the first hour we hear from Nena, 99 Red Balloons, Bachman Turner Overdrive, You Ain’t seen nothing yet, Madness, My Girl and finally Queen with Killer Queen