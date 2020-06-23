You are invited.
The Simpson Marine Summer Boat Show event is taking place at Ao Po Grand Marina
Dates are Friday 26th – Sunday 28th June 2020.
Opening times from 11 AM – 6 PM.
Would you like an invite? It’s easy, drop an email to [email protected] to receive your RSVP invitation.
The Summer Boat Show will showcase 20 yachts on display that are available for viewing. This will include brand new yachts that are available with immediate delivery. Why not have a day at Ao Po Grand Marina and meet the Simpson Marine team?
About Simpson Marine.
Simpson Marine is the Asia’s Leading Yacht Dealer
Simpson Marine is proud to be a full service provider. Our dedicated Yacht Care service was created specifically to meet the needs of owners who are not able to spend regular time on board their yacht. Originally founded in Thailand, which remains the service centre for our Yacht Care programme, the popularity of this yacht maintenance service has meant we now have dedicated Yacht Care set ups in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, China and Hong Kong too.
Charter Expertise for the HOLIDAY OF A LIFETIME
Experts in yachting the Simpson Yacht Charter team specialises in helping our clients enjoy the holiday of a lifetime. Put simply there is no better way to relax and enjoy time with family and friends than on one of our beautiful yachts in the incredible waters of Asia.
