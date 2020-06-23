You are invited.

Simpson Marine is inviting you to celebrate Summer time with them at their Summer Boat Show

The Simpson Marine Summer Boat Show event is taking place at Ao Po Grand Marina

Dates are Friday 26th – Sunday 28th June 2020.

Opening times from 11 AM – 6 PM.

Would you like an invite? It’s easy, drop an email to [email protected] to receive your RSVP invitation.

The Summer Boat Show will showcase 20 yachts on display that are available for viewing. This will include brand new yachts that are available with immediate delivery. Why not have a day at Ao Po Grand Marina and meet the Simpson Marine team?