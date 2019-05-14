Surfs up and high tide Phuket, but before we venture out into the surf shouldn’t we understand a bit about the Phuket Tides the weather and sea conditions?

This article is going to help you learn a little about reading a Phuket Tide Table, and will focus on some of the most popular surfing areas around the Island.

How To Read Tide Tables

It is a fact that the beaches of Phuket are widely coveted among the best surf destinations in Thailand.

Surfers regularly flock to Kalim and Patong Beach, Kamala Beach, Kata Beach, Nai Ham Beach and Surin Beach among others, especially during the summer season between April and October, where the surfs up and conditions are at their most ideal.

In order to make the most of Phuket’s fantastic surf, you’ll need to learn how to read tide tables. These tables are widely available to view online, or inside most of the surf shops on Phuket’s coast. They contain vital information that will reveal the best time of day to hit the waves.