Taylor Swift Is Releasing New Song ‘Timeless’ This Week according to a report we received from Ace Showbiz.com

The 27-year-old singer’s new single is reportedly coming this Friday as some eagle-eyed fans notice there are numbers ‘8’ and ’25’ in a cryptic video she shared on social media.

Taylor Swift is readying a huge return. After wiping all of her social media accounts blank last week, she has been sharing cryptic clips that hint at her return. A few days ago, she sent fans into a frenzy with a mysterious video, which saw a snake’s tail slithering. And now, she has taken to Twitter to post another clip that features a closer look of the snake’s body.

As expected, eagle-eyed Swifties don’t take the clip for granted. They find an interesting clue in the 20-second visuals. They suggest that the scales on the right side of the reptile are lit up in what appears to be the number “25”, while on the left side, there is the number “8” shining through its skin. Fans quickly take the hint and assume that Taylor’s new music will arrive this Friday, August 25.

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) 22 Agustus 2017

Additionally, fans believe the new song is called “Timeless”, as it has been registered under the songstress’ name on music publishing website ASCAP. There is also a website reportedly made for the upcoming track, Timeless.com, that only features mysterious words “coming soon.”

FINALLY!!!!! According to Genius, Taylor Swift’s new single is called “Timeless”. A website with the name was created. #TS6pic.twitter.com/rLdGFqnedG “The single is very different. It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Taylor is overhauling her image. It doesn’t sound like anything she’s done before. It’s a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out.”

It has been nearly three years since the “Shake It Off” hitmaker released her latest album “1989” in 2014. Her latest song was a collaborative track with Zayn Malik, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”. Meanwhile, her latest performance was on February 4, when she took the stage at pre-Super Bowl concert in Houston, Texas.

Taylor’s sixth studio effort will reportedly arrive later this year.

The singer’s best friend Ed Sheeran previously told BBC,