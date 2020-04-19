Taylor Swift ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ delivering a stripped-down at-home rendition of her Lover song “Soon You’ll Get Better”. A fitting choice given the global pandemic – as part of Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home special, which raised funds for COVID-19 relief.

The performance came a day after Swift announced that she was forced to cancel her entire slate of 2020 concerts — as well as postpone her planned Lover Fests until 2021 — due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,”

Taylor Swift ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’

Swift tweeted Friday.

“Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

Earlier this month, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of independent record stores. It was revealed that Swift secretly supplied the employees of Nashville shop Grimey’s New & Preloved Music with money for each employee and three months’ worth of health care.

The singer has also quietly contributed money to fans impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Taylor Swift ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ was originally released in 2019. Last night Lady Gaga Applauds Taylor Swift’s ‘Vulnerable’ Performance of ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’

The special — hosted by late-night TV’s Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon. Featuring Paul McCartney (who performed the Beatles’ “Lady Madonna”) the Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys.

Along with Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves (performing “Butterfly”), Celine Dion, Usher, Eddie Vedder, and Chris Martin.

Included in the show were other great artists J Balvin, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Billie Joe Armstrong, LL Cool J and many many more.