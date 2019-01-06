It’s true in Phuket every so often something happens that is exceptional and worth looking into and gathering more information. The Great Nai Harn Sunday Brunch is one such event.
The Great Nai Harn Sunday Brunch
let the pictures do the talking.
The Signature Main Courses.
Right: Slow-roasted lamb rump, Babbaganoush, sundried tomato, Salsa Verde and black olive jus.
What about the Wine?
Of course, no Sunday Brunch is complete without a selection of Award winning wines and The Great Nai Harn Sunday Brunch is no exception. All thanks to James Suckling. You can read more about James Suckling and his wines at his website, www.JamesSuckling.com
On offer at The Great Nai Harn Sunday Brunch will be:
- Contratto Permonte Metodo Classico Millesimato Extra Brut 2012
- Le Petit Cochonnet Grenache Rose Pays d’Oc 2017, France.
- Los Vascos Sauvignon Blanc 2017, Chile.
- Nals Mergreid Pinot Grigio Alto Adige 2016, Italy.
- Carmenere Haras De Pirque 2016, Chile.
- Castello Banfi Toscana Centine 2016, Italy.
- Monsoon Vally Chenin Blanc Late Harvest 2015, Thailand.
And for the month of January Savoy London American bar legend, Salim Khoury will stir and shake your martinis. Here he is in action on Sunday at The Nai Harn.
And for the month of January Savoy London American bar legend, Salim Khoury will stir and shake your martinis.
We would like to offer our congratulations to all the team at The Nai Harn for creating what we feel will be a very successful Sunday Brunch.
For reservations please visit www.Thenaiharn.com and contact telephone for reservations: +66 (0) 7638 0200.
