Cosmo Restaurant presents The Great Nai Harn Sunday Brunch at the 5* Nai Harn Hotel overlooking Nai Beach we are wondering if there is a better setting in Phuket? 

It’s true in Phuket every so often something happens that is exceptional and worth looking into and gathering more information. The Great Nai Harn Sunday Brunch is one such event.

The Great Nai Harn Sunday Brunch,

let the pictures do the talking.

There are indeed some great dining locations in Phuket, but we think Cosmo Restaraunt at The Nai Harn is certainly one if not the best. Here’s a picture from Cosmo overlooking Nai Harn Beach.
View of Nai Harn Beach Phuket from Cosmo Restaurant
Every Sunday through high season guest can savour delectable creations prepared by a culinary maestro, Executive Chef Mark Jones and his team. Sit back and enjoy spectacular views over Nai Harn Beach and bay and listen to the sounds of resident DJ Sun.

The Signature Main Courses. 

Nai Harn Sunday Brunch

The Great Nai Harn Sunday Brunch Signature Main Courses.

 

Left: Breast of Duck with roasted onion puree, confit garlic fondant potato, sprouting greens and port wine jus. 

Right: Slow-roasted lamb rump, Babbaganoush, sundried tomato, Salsa Verde and black olive jus.

 

What about the Wine?

Of course, no Sunday Brunch is complete without a selection of Award winning wines and The Great Nai Harn Sunday Brunch is no exception. All thanks to James Suckling. You can read more about James Suckling and his wines at his website, www.JamesSuckling.com

On offer at The Great Nai Harn Sunday Brunch will be:

  • Contratto Permonte Metodo Classico Millesimato Extra Brut 2012
  • Le Petit Cochonnet Grenache Rose Pays d’Oc 2017, France.
  • Los Vascos Sauvignon Blanc 2017, Chile.
  • Nals Mergreid Pinot Grigio Alto Adige 2016, Italy.
  • Carmenere Haras De Pirque 2016, Chile.
  • Castello Banfi Toscana Centine 2016, Italy.
  • Monsoon Vally Chenin Blanc Late Harvest 2015, Thailand.

And for the month of January Savoy London American bar legend, Salim Khoury will stir and shake your martinis. Here he is in action on Sunday at The Nai Harn.

We couldn’t resist taking this short video to show you The Great Nai Harn Sunday Brunch.

 

Declaration: Phuket FM Radio were guests of General Manager Brank Grassman at The Nai Harn.

We would like to offer our congratulations to all the team at The Nai Harn for creating what we feel will be a very successful Sunday Brunch.

For reservations please visit www.Thenaiharn.com and contact telephone for reservations: +66 (0) 7638 0200.

You may read more about James Suckling HERE 