Outstanding services in providing meeting rooms of the highest standard.

Phuket FM Radio is delighted to learn of the Mice award winner The Nai Harn Phuket. Recognition by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).

said TCEB and our congratulations go out the General Manager Frank Grassmann and his team.

What does a Mice Award mean?

The TCEB has awarded The Nai Harn Phuket resort with full Thailand MICE Venue Standard (TMVS) accreditation.

Since its re-launch just over 3 years ago, The Nai Harn has continued to grow its reputation as a first-class MICE venue along the southern tip of the island. Its two meeting rooms Promthep 1 and Promthep 2 were now certified for a period lasting until 2021

The two meeting rooms can accommodate up to 96 guests and 32 respectively. With 85 sqm and 45 sqm both rooms feature daylight with exceptional views over Nai Harn Bay and Promthep Cape, they are perfect for executive meetings, but also for product launches and even converted into a discotheque for weddings.