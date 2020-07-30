Thursday's Weather for Phuket

Hopefully, it will remain fine with an expected high around 30 degrees C..
Some morning breeze of 9 knots from the South West will give way to freshening breeze this evening expected at around 14 -15 knots and coming from the West.
Air Quality is currently a moderate 61. The Phuket Air Quality is updated live on our Phuket Weather page.
Sunrise at 6:17AM with Sunset at 18:48PM.
Tides are moderate with Low tides at 01:30 and 14:30, with high tides 08:00 and 21:00, click here or the Full Phuket Tides Tables.
Thursdays Weather for Phuket
Here is also an indication of the weather around the region.