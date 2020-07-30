Thursday’s Weather for Phuket and today is mostly cloudy we think will bring some more scattered showers later in the day.

Hopefully, it will remain fine with an expected high around 30 degrees C..

Some morning breeze of 9 knots from the South West will give way to freshening breeze this evening expected at around 14 -15 knots and coming from the West.

Air Quality is currently a moderate 61. The Phuket Air Quality is updated live on our Phuket Weather page.

Sunrise at 6:17AM with Sunset at 18:48PM.

Tides are moderate with Low tides at 01:30 and 14:30, with high tides 08:00 and 21:00, click here or the Full Phuket Tides Tables.