Paul Weller and the BBC Symphony Orchestra

Paul Weller talks about his teaming with the BBC Symphony Orchestra for a special concert featuring songs from his career, which stretches back to the 1970s.

Also, we hear from Robert Plant who has teamed up again with Alison Krauss, 14 years after their first album.

Plus music from Green Day, Neil Young, Juice Wrld and a new festive hit from Camilia Cabello.

We also find out if Ed Sheeran and Elton John can remain at number one for a second week.

Every Saturday live from London and Sunday with a replay Top of the Pops is presented by Kim Robson