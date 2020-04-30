Phuket FM Radio understands just how tough the Phuket economy is currently and we are trying to help.
NOW we introduce 15 second along with traditional 30 second advertising spots.
What’s the difference? The difference is the rates, and given the current tough trading in Phuket we have adjusted ALL these rates in the right direction.
91.5 FM & 102.5 FM is ready to hear from you and discuss your marketing and branding plans.
Why have one radio station when you can get two?
That’s right, book one station and get the 2nd for FREE. We thought you might like that.
For the last 13 years Phuket FM radio has striven to deliver quality entertainment and professionally recorded and produced memorable promotions.
Radio Advertising available throughout Phuket.
Yes, we know these are tough times, and normally radio advertising is sold on a ‘per second basis’. Usually in 30 or 60 second segments.
Now Phuket Island Radio is offering 15 Second advertising at some great rates we hope you can appreciate.
That is not all, we have increased the traditional 30 second advertising spot frequency and introduced an entry level offer starting at 15,000 THB month.
More on this in a moment but first let us show you where you can hear 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM
Tune Into 91.5 FM in Central and North Phuket
Get 102.5 in Central and South Phuket
So, as you can see above we have Phuket Island pretty well covered, and probably the best radio reach on Phuket Island.
Are you ready for a Special Radio Advertising Offer?
Right now, until the end of November you can feature your brand On-Air and Online on both 91.5 and 102.5 for under 42 THB a mention.
This offer is limited on a first come basis.
- A 15 or 30 second message.
- Play’s every hour dependant on package chosen
- Minimum booking 1 month (30 days).
- Up to 600 mentions of your brand per month.
- Messages can vary and will play on rotation.
- Does not include professional voice recording and production.
- And the price, well, take a look below and get in touch.
- Bookings made on a monthly basis, with option to renew.
- This SPECIAL radio adverting offer can be withdrawn anytime.
What will it be for your business/brand?
15 second Spot advertising or 30 second Spot advertising?
Check out the 15 second spot advertising rates
Offer One.
Ads play between 8 AM and 8 PM, one play every two hours of 15 seconds, 6 slots per day, 180 slots mth.
6 Plays per day…………………….180 plays month @under 84 thb each play………………………. 15,000 Thb month.
This promotion can feature up to two different versions of the same company/brand promotion.
Click the Picture or Download HERE
Offer Two.
Ads play between 8 AM and 8 PM, one play per hour of 15 seconds, 12 slots per day, 360 slots mth.
12 Plays per day…………………….360 plays month @under 64 thb each play………………………. 23,000 Thb month.
This promotion can feature up to four different versions of the same company/brand promotion.
Click the Picture or Download HERE
Offer Three.
Ads play between 12am–6am and 7am-12am, one play per hour of 15 seconds, 23 slots per day, 690 slots mth.
23 Plays per day…………………….690 plays month @under 37 thb each play………………………. 25,000 Thb month.
This promotion can feature up to six different versions of the same company/brand promotion.
Click the Picture or Download HERE
Check out the 30 second spot advertising rates
Offer One.
Ads play between 8 AM and 8 PM, 4 random plays of 30 seconds, 4 slots per day, 120 slots mth.
4 Plays per day…………………….120 plays month @125 thb each play………………………. 15,000 Thb month.
This promotion can feature 0ne version of the same company/brand promotion.
Click the Picture or Download HERE
Offer Two.
Ads play between 8 AM and 8 PM, one play per hour of 30 seconds, 7 slots per day, 210 slots mth.
7 Plays per day…………………….210 plays month @115 thb each play………………………. 24,000 Thb month.
This promotion can feature up to two different versions of the same company/brand promotion.
Click the Picture or Download HERE
Offer Three.
Ads play between midnight–6am and 7am-midnight, one play/hour of 30 seconds, 23 slots day, 690 slots mth.
23 Plays per day…………………….690 plays month @51 thb each play………………………. 35,000 Thb month.
This promotion can feature up to six different versions of the same company/brand promotion.
Click the Picture or Download HERE
“Happy Hour” pricing at 91.5 and 102.5.
Hopefully you already know Radio Advertising is not as expensive as you may think.
There are several options, we will work with your budget and here are some examples.
BBC News Sponsorship. Perfect if you want to position your brand alongside an International brand.
30 Second spot ads, available from 1 to 10 per day.
Show Sponsorship, wrap your brand around a show.
Feature Sponsorship’s such as Sports, EDUtainment, Phuket Weather.
Event promotion and partner integration.
Are you ready to promote your business and brand?
Do you know these special offers are limited.
