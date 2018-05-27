This day is the most important Buddhist holiday and celebrated by Buddhists all over the world. Visakha Bucha is also publicly recognised as a national holiday in countries with a large number of Buddhist inhabitants.
Tuesday is a National Holiday
Tourists should understand that Visakha Bucha Day is one of the most important days in Buddhism because of 3 important incidents in the life of the Buddha, the birth, the enlightenment and the passing away. All falling in the same month and date, the Vesak full moon day.
Along with and in South Korea, North Korea, Taiwan, China, Japan and Vietnam as “Buddha’s Birthday” as well as in other parts of the world. To see a full list of countries and dates visit the link HERE
Visakha Bucha Day means NO ALCOHOL
The sale of alcohol becomes prohibited during the Visakha Bucha Day and thus many bars close temporarily. The most celebrations are private and of a religious background.
Tourists can visit few of the many temples that become even more alive than normally during Visakha Bucha Day. Appropriate dress code is a good idea, long sleeves long trousers, no T-Shirts and maybe a headscarf for the ladies. Check out Tuesday’s weather and also the local Phuket temples for a timetable of the day’s events.