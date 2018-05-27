Visakha Bucha Day is a holiday traditionally observed by Buddhists and some Hindus on different days in Myanmar, Mongolia, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand , Cambodia, Laos, Nepal, Tibet, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Along with and in South Korea, North Korea, Taiwan, China, Japan and Vietnam as “Buddha’s Birthday” as well as in other parts of the world. To see a full list of countries and dates visit the link HERE

Visakha Bucha Day means NO ALCOHOL

The sale of alcohol becomes prohibited during the Visakha Bucha Day and thus many bars close temporarily. The most celebrations are private and of a religious background.

Tourists can visit few of the many temples that become even more alive than normally during Visakha Bucha Day. Appropriate dress code is a good idea, long sleeves long trousers, no T-Shirts and maybe a headscarf for the ladies. Check out Tuesday’s weather and also the local Phuket temples for a timetable of the day’s events.