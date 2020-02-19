Harry Styles appeared at the BRIT Awards in London to perform his song “Falling.” For the emotional performance, the singer stood on a stage covered in water, with more water pouring out of a grand piano, as he crooned the ballad.

The song comes off Styles’ recent album Fine Line, which dropped last year. The singer told Rolling Stone that the “dreamy soul ballad” came about when his producer Tom “Kid Harpoon” Hull came over to his house one day. “Tom had come up to my place to grab something, and he’d sat at the piano and I’d just got out of the shower,” Styles said. “He started playing, and we wrote it there. So I was completely naked when I wrote that song.”

Harry Styles on TV

Styles has been making the rounds on TV lately. He showed his love for Joni Mitchell by covering “Big Yellow Taxi” in the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast studio. He also appeared on a segment of The Late Late Show, salsa dancing with host James Corden’s parents in Miami during the Super Bowl. Styles was originally scheduled to perform in Miami that weekend in conjunction with the game, but his set was canceled due to severe thunderstorms. He did get to perform with Lizzo during her set at Pandora and SiriusXM’s show, dueting on her song “Juice.” Lizzo repaid the favor by covering “Adore You” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.