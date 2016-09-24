October in Phuket is trailing towards the end of the rainy season. It is still, however, considered a relatively wet month following the monsoonal rains in September. The last rains of the season, combined with low season prices make October a great time to visit Phuket. As do the fewer crowds and lower airfares. See you soon?

October in Phuket – What to expect?

Well here is some good news regarding the tourist arrivals update on the 28th September 2021:

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has sent out a letter to people in the tourism industry saying that Phuket will open to vaccinated Thai and foreign travelers . Travelers do not need to do quarantine but they must stay in Phuket for at least 7 nights and will then be allowed to visit other destinations in Thailand.

Phuket in October continues to enjoy a warm, tropical climate with monsoon winds and short, sometimes heavy rains, and sunny days. On average, the rainfall in October is 305 mm, an improvement in September, but still relatively wet. With around 19 days of rain, those lush greens are as vivid as ever. If you love a bit of a surf, it’s also a great time. In October, you can expect partly rainy days for the first couple of weeks, strong winds may be present and the occasional thunderstorm. However, it’s worth mentioning that a rainy forecast in Phuket often means it may rain at some stage during the day.

So far in my four-month stay here, including over September, the wettest month, there have only been a handful of days with constant rain. It’s more likely that a rainy forecast will include some rain and some sunshine on the day as the Soth West monsoon start to come to an end.

Phuket In October Weather

The October weather makes Phuket and Thailand ideal destinations at any time.

The humidity is high in October, as is common in the rainy season, this can make the falling rain and breeze feel like a welcome friend. The southwest monsoon continues to pass by and the average rainfall in the month is around 305 mm.

The sea temperature means it is warm and very easy to swim, the hotel swimming pool would not normally be heated and do not need to be as the average temperatures are high even during the wet season.

Overnight temperatures can drop to a comfortable 24 degrees C. You may not need the air conditioning on at the hotel. During the day, it’s usually not far removed from 27 c to 29 c. On average, 7 hours of sun a day can make for a great holiday.

Average Sunny and rainy Days, Temperatures and Sea Conditions.

Visit Phuket and enjoy its many attractions

On cooler days a day trip to Phuket Town is well worth taking the time and also Wat Chalong is a great place (dress accordingly) and finally for some great views take a day trip to Big Buddha.

Remember, with strong currents at times, it can be dangerous swimming. Always listen to lifeguard instructions when enjoying our Phuket beaches. Sea temperature at around 28 degrees C makes for ideal and pleasurable surfing conditions. The average temperature is a steady 27 C – 29 C. Beach conditions improve. Kata and Karon beaches can provide hours of fun in the waves during the great weather for aspiring surfers, as the surf is prevailed by the monsoonal flow. Surfing is normally done in gusty, onshore conditions. In early October, wave size and rough seas can increase, surfing can be messy, but it sure is a whole lot of fun. The weather in October is an ideal time for travelling to Phuket. The monsoon season is ending, so rainfall will decrease as the month goes on, but heavy downpours are still likely with warm sunny blue skies. Remember, even if it is cloudy you can still and will burn.

October in Phuket – What to pack?

Locals and returning travellers love the ‘green’ or rainy season. If you don’t mind a bit of rain, you will too. In October, you can appreciate the chilled-out vibe of the island as crowds are fewer and hotel prices remain competitive. Despite the rainy days, Phuket provides an abundance of activities both in and out of the water, no matter the weather. Pack light when travelling to Thailand. With consistently warm weather, think long, flowing, cooling pants, tops or dresses. The only difference is that in October, it might be a good idea to pack a light rain jacket. While the plastic ponchos you can buy very cheap here at 7Eleven and many other shops, it can help to have proper wet weather protection. This is especially helpful if you’re planning to ride a scooter around the island.

A burst of heavy rain can appear very suddenly in paradise. A hat, sunscreen and a good book wouldn’t go astray either. Although, the shopping is so great in Phuket Town that you can likely purchase anything you may need or have forgotten.

Final points about visiting Phuket

Whilst October is a good time to visit Phuket you will find a month by month view of the Phuket Weather conditions to give you some ideas of when is the best time to visit, whatever you decide we hope to see you in paradise!