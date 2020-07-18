22nd July 2020 6 am. The Wednesday forecast for Phuket light winds 6 – 7 knots initially from the North East

During the day we are seeing the winds continuing light and from the South through lunch and early afternoon. Later in the day expect the winds to swing round from the West.

The Air Quality index at 5 am was at 30 and in the green, this is good.

Temperatures kick off the morning at 27 Degrees C with an afternoon peak of 30.

Little chance of rain today in this Wednesday forecast for Phuket, but it is July and a scattered shower may develop in the afternoon humidity for the day is set in the mid 70’s%.

High tide at 11 am to Mid-day and again at midnight Low tides at 5:30 am and 6 pm. Tidetables for July are here.

Sunrise is at 6:16 am and Sunset 6:48. Our picture today is of a sunset on the South of Phuket Island.

Enjoy your day in Phuket.