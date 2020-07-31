The Weekend weather for Phuket, Thailand, issued Friday 31st July 2020.

A lot of weather warnings for the weekend as the Thai Met office warns.

During 31 July – 5 Aug, the strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Including the active low over upper South China Sea, forecast it will develop to tropical depression and tropical storm.

We can expect winds and rain to increase and sea conditions could give us 2 to 3 metre swell in the South of Phuket.

Winds will be from the South West between 10 to 20 KM Hr. Please follow our Windguru Phuket Chart here.