A lot of weather warnings for the weekend as the Thai Met office warns.
During 31 July – 5 Aug, the strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Including the active low over upper South China Sea, forecast it will develop to tropical depression and tropical storm.
We can expect winds and rain to increase and sea conditions could give us 2 to 3 metre swell in the South of Phuket.
Winds will be from the South West between 10 to 20 KM Hr. Please follow our Windguru Phuket Chart here.
Phuket Weekend Weather in audio format
Wondering what we had to say about this weekend’s weather, here’s the audio file.
https://phuketfmradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/frie2-1.mp3
This weekend Sunrise-Sunset is
Friday 6:17AM – 6:47PM,
Saturday 6:17AM – 6:47PM
Sunday 6:18AM – 6:47PM
Monday 6:18AM – 6:46PM
Weekend weather for Phuket, Thailand Tide Table for August
Check back through the weekend at Phuket Weather for all the latest updates. The August Weather predictions and historical information has also been updated.
We also have a Live Phuket Rain radar page and Tide tables for each day.