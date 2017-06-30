Andy Murray and the seeds at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.
Murray’s first-round opponent will be lucky loser Sasha Bublik – a 20-year-old Russian, ranked No. 134, who has only ever won a single main-draw match at a grand slam before. Meanwhile the unlikely British qualifier Alex Ward will face compatriot Kyle Edmund in the first round. Reports the UK Daily Telegraph here
Andy Murray will play world No. 134 Bublik in the first round
British No. 1 could face Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals
Seven-time champion Roger Federer drawn against Alexandr Dolgopolov
Novak Djokovic will face Slovakia's Martin Klizan in the first round
Women's world No. 1 Angelique Kerber will face qualifier first
It has been held at the All England Club in Wimbledon, southwest London since 1877. It is the only one of the four Grand Slam events to be played on grass.
The 2017 tournament is the 131st edition of the championships, the 50th in the Open Era and the third Grand Slam tournament of the year. It is to be played on grass courts and was part of the ATP World Tour, the WTA Tour, the ITF Junior tour and the NEC Tour. The tournament is organised by All England Lawn Tennis Club and International Tennis Federation.
Andy Murray is the defending champion in the Gentlemen’s singles. Two-time defending Ladies’ singles champion Serena Williams will not return to defend her title, having ended her season in April due to pregnancy.
