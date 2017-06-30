A

ndy Murray will begin the defence of his Wimbledon title against a qualifier after the draw was made at the All England Club on Friday.

Murray’s first-round opponent will be lucky loser Sasha Bublik – a 20-year-old Russian, ranked No. 134, who has only ever won a single main-draw match at a grand slam before. Meanwhile the unlikely British qualifier Alex Ward will face compatriot Kyle Edmund in the first round. Reports the UK Daily Telegraph here

We will bring you more on Andy’s fitness through the weekend.