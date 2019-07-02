Welcome to the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019. The world’s greatest tennis championship returns to the courts of the All England Club in London. 

91.5 FM and 102.5 FM will be bringing you the best of the action. You can expect analysis and interviews in Today at Wimbledon and Wimbledon Update throughout the 2019 Championships.

Novak Djokovic is the favourite to win the men’s singles, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal also among the contenders. Australian number one seed Ashleigh Barty is tipped to triumph in the women’s singles, although as usual Serena Williams is in the mix alongside Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka.

Djokovic and Kerber are the defending champions, with the former steamrollering Kevin Anderson in the 2018 men’s final and the latter beating Williams to claim the third Grand Slam of her career.

Important Dates at Wimbledon 2019

  • Women’s singles quarter-finals: Tuesday 9 July
  • Men’s singles quarter-finals: Wednesday 10  July
  • Women’s singles semi-finals: Thursday 11 July
  • Men’s singles semi-finals: Friday 12 July
  • Women’s singles final: Saturday 13 July
  • Men’s singles final: Sunday 14 July

Now the question we have is?

Can you put the names to the titles?

DateSession Play Outer Courts   Show Courts
Mon Jul 1         First Round 12.00pm         1.00pm
Tues Jul 2            First Round 12.00pm         1.00pm
Wed Jul 3         Second Round 12.00pm         1.00pm
Thu Jul 4         Second Round 12.00pm         1.00pm
Fri Jul 5         Third Round 12.00pm         1.00pm
Sat Jul 6         Third Round 12.00pm         1.00pm
Sun Jul 7          No Play      –              –
Mon Jul 8        Round of 16 12.00pm         1.00pm
Tue Jul 9        Womens Quarterfinals 12.00pm         1.00pm
Wed Jul 10        Mens Quarterfinals 12.00pm         1.00pm
Thu Jul 11        Womens Semifinals 12.00pm         1.00pm
Fri Jul 12        Mens Semifinals 12.00pm         1.00pm
Sat Jul 13        Womens Finals 12.00pm         2.00pm
Sun Jul 14        Mens Finals        12.00pm         2.00pm
 

The 2019 Wimbledon Championships are a Grand Slam tennis tournament which is due to take place at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom. The main draw matches commence on 1st July 2019 and conclude on 14th July 2019.

The 2019 tournament is the 133rd edition of the championships, the 52nd in the Open Era and the third Grand Slam tournament of the year. It is to be played on grass courts and was part of the ATP World Tour, the WTA Tour, the ITF Junior Tour and the NEC Tour. The tournament is organised by All England Lawn Tennis Club and International Tennis Federation.

The defending champion…………. in the Gentlemen’s singles. 

Source Wikipedia