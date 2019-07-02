91.5 FM and 102.5 FM will be bringing you the best of the action. You can expect analysis and interviews in Today at Wimbledon and Wimbledon Update throughout the 2019 Championships.
Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019.
Novak Djokovic is the favourite to win the men’s singles, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal also among the contenders. Australian number one seed Ashleigh Barty is tipped to triumph in the women’s singles, although as usual Serena Williams is in the mix alongside Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka.
Djokovic and Kerber are the defending champions, with the former steamrollering Kevin Anderson in the 2018 men’s final and the latter beating Williams to claim the third Grand Slam of her career.
Important Dates at Wimbledon 2019
- Women’s singles quarter-finals: Tuesday 9 July
- Men’s singles quarter-finals: Wednesday 10 July
- Women’s singles semi-finals: Thursday 11 July
- Men’s singles semi-finals: Friday 12 July
- Women’s singles final: Saturday 13 July
- Men’s singles final: Sunday 14 July
Now the question we have is?
Can you put the names to the titles?
Let us know on our Facebook Page HERE
|Date
|Session
|Play Outer Courts
|Show Courts
|Mon Jul 1
|First Round
|12.00pm
|1.00pm
|Tues Jul 2
|First Round
|12.00pm
|1.00pm
|Wed Jul 3
|Second Round
|12.00pm
|1.00pm
|Thu Jul 4
|Second Round
|12.00pm
|1.00pm
|Fri Jul 5
|Third Round
|12.00pm
|1.00pm
|Sat Jul 6
|Third Round
|12.00pm
|1.00pm
|Sun Jul 7
|No Play
|–
|–
|Mon Jul 8
|Round of 16
|12.00pm
|1.00pm
|Tue Jul 9
|Womens Quarterfinals
|12.00pm
|1.00pm
|Wed Jul 10
|Mens Quarterfinals
|12.00pm
|1.00pm
|Thu Jul 11
|Womens Semifinals
|12.00pm
|1.00pm
|Fri Jul 12
|Mens Semifinals
|12.00pm
|1.00pm
|Sat Jul 13
|Womens Finals
|12.00pm
|2.00pm
|Sun Jul 14
|Mens Finals
|12.00pm
|2.00pm
Wimbledon Tennis Championships with 91.5 & 102.5FM
The 2019 tournament is the 133rd edition of the championships, the 52nd in the Open Era and the third Grand Slam tournament of the year. It is to be played on grass courts and was part of the ATP World Tour, the WTA Tour, the ITF Junior Tour and the NEC Tour. The tournament is organised by All England Lawn Tennis Club and International Tennis Federation.
The defending champion…………. in the Gentlemen’s singles.
Source Wikipedia