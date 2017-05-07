This May Phuket Island Radio introduces a summer online competition.
Some lucky person is going to win 3 nights for two people at Serenity Resorts and Residences including breakfast and local taxes.
Did you visit Phuket before? Have you experienced the East Coast? Visited any of the Islands off the South Coast?
Sat back as the sun comes up each morning across the turquoise water, or sipped a sundowner at East 88 Restaurant and Beach lounge.
We won’t tell you the value of this fantastic prize pop over and check out Serenity Resort and Residences website for yourself.
Three nights in Luxury!!! How to enter.
Good Luck.
All entrants will be notified of the winner via email on the 31st May 2017.
We thank Serenity Resort and Residences for this awesome prize and their continued sponsorship support of The Breakfast Show
