Loi Krathong in Phuket, or the ‘festival of lights’ follows on from the array of colourful festivals in Phuket and all around Thailand. If you didn’t get enough of the festivities of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival in October, your day just got better. Loi Krathong comes to our paradise island on the 15th of November 2016.

Loi Krathong or the ‘Festival of Lights’ is celebrated right across Thailand. The date each year is set to the 12th lunar month in the traditional Thai calendar, which generally falls in November.

Loi Krathong in Phuket

The most popular event of this colourful, national festival is the launching of the Krathong. The Thai word ‘Krathong’ can be translated to mean ‘a decorated floating basket’. With the Thai word ‘Loi’ meaning to ‘float’, Loi Krathong could be called the ‘floating basket’ festival.

Traditionally, a Krathong is made from the trunk of a banana tree and leaves, modern versions can be made from bread or styrofoam. The basket is then beautifully decorated with banana leves, incense sticks and candles. The Krathong resembles the lotus flower and are an essential part in promoting good fortune during the festival.

Floating the Krathong

On the night of the festival, by the light of the full moon, families and friends gather around a river or body of water and set their Krathong’s afloat. The lights from hundreds of candles glitter on the water. The prayers and wishes sent with the baskets float down the rivers and streams.

A special occasion to share with your family and loved ones. Bodies of water right across the Nation will illuminate the evening sending thousands, even millions of wishes to the water Gods.

Get involved

Loi Krathong in Phuket is a must see event if you’re in Thailand in November. Whether you believe the river spirits will grant your prayers or not, the sight of the festival is one to behold.

You can purchase a ready made Krathong inof shops and stalls around the island in the hours before sunset. Or make your own special Krathong to float. As the full moon starts to rise, join the thousands of people along the water, sending the Krathong’s and wishes to the river Gods.

If the Krathong floats away from you, the coming year will bring good fortune. If it floats back towards the shore, then it may not be what you wished, as is believed.

