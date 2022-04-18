Chiang Mai a cool destination in Thailand

Chiang Mai Parade

If you’re planning a trip to Chiang Mai, Thailand in the near future, that’s is good because like in the rest of Thailand everyone is friendly in the land of smiles. However, it’s important to be aware of the weather conditions. In this article, we will provide an overview of the season’s weather forecast for Chiang Mai, including information on temperature, rainfall, and more.

Climate and Average Weather Year Round in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Bangkok-Chiang Mai Train sign

Chiang Mai has a tropical savanna climate, which means that it is generally hot and dry throughout the year. The average temperature in Chiang Mai is 15°C to 36°C, with the lowest temperature being 11°C and the highest temperature being 39°C.

The month-wise average low and high temperatures are:

Jan: 15°C-29°C

Feb: 16°C-30°C

Mar: 19°C-35°C

Apr: 23°C-36°C

May: 24°C-34°C

Jun: 26°C-32°C

Jul: 25°C-31°C

Aug: 24°C-31°C

Sep: 24°C-31°C

Oct: 23°C-29°C

Nov: 19°C-31°C

Dec: 16°C-27°C

What is the hottest month in Chiang Mai?

April is the hottest month in Chiang Mai, with an average high temperature of 36°C and an average low temperature of 23°C. The weather in April is usually sunny and dry, with occasional showers. The average humidity level in April is 68%, which is comfortable for most people.

However, if you are planning to be outdoors for extended periods of time, it is important to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade. May and June are also hot months in Chiang Mai, but the temperatures are generally a few degrees cooler than in April. If you are looking to escape the heat, the best time to visit Chiang Mai is December through February, when the weather is cool and comfortable.

What is the coldest month in Chiang Mai?

January is the coldest month in Chiang Mai, Thailand, with an average low temperature of 15°C and an average high temperature of 29°C. Located in the country’s northern region, Chiang Mai experiences a tropical climate with little variation in temperature throughout the year. However, the city does see a range of weather conditions, from humid summers to cool winters.

December and January are typically the driest months, while June through October is monsoon season. Despite being the coldest months, January and February are often considered the best time to visit Chiang Mai as the weather is cool and dry. So if you’re looking to escape the heat and enjoy some of Chiang Mai’s best weather, plan your trip for January or February.

Chiang Mai

Where is the coldest place in Thailand?

Thailand is a tropical country, which means that it is usually quite hot and humid. However, there are some parts of the country where the weather is much cooler. The city of Sakon Nakhon, for example, has an average temperature of only 11°C. This makes it the coldest place in Thailand.

Visitors to Sakon Nakhon should be prepared for cool, wet weather. The best time to visit is between November and February when the temperature is slightly warmer. Even so, it is still important to bring warm clothing, as temperatures can drop below 10°C at night.

Does Chiang Mai get cold?

Chiang Mai is located in the mountains of northern Thailand, so it has a slightly cooler climate than the rest of the country. In winter, the temperature can drop below 10°C, and in summer it can reach up to 40°C.

However, at an altitude of 310 m, Chiang Mai is still warmer than several other cities. This is because Thailand is located in the tropics, which means that it doesn’t experience the same extreme temperatures as locations closer to the poles. So while Chiang Mai may not be as hot as some other parts of Thailand, it’s still definitely not too cold by any standards.

Does it snow in Chiang Mai?

No, Chiang Mai is a city in northern Thailand that is known for its temperate climate. Though it is located close to the Tropic of Cancer, the city experiences relatively little rainfall and temperatures rarely exceed 32 degrees Celsius. As a result, Chiang Mai is often considered a year-round destination. However, visitors should be aware that the city does experience a cooler season from November to February.

During this time, highs only reach 21 degrees Celsius and lows can dip below 10 degrees. While snow is extremely rare in Chiang Mai, the cooler temperatures may be a surprise to those who are used to the city’s tropical climate.

Chiang Mai View

Live weather stations near Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai is a popular tourist destination in Thailand, and the weather is one of the main factors that draw visitors to the city. Although Chiang Mai has a tropical climate, the temperature can vary depending on the time of year and the altitude of the city. Live weather stations near Chiang Mai are:

Ban Chang Phuak wx

Ban Khachao wx

Chiang Mai Airport

All these live weather stations provide up-to-date information on conditions in the area. These stations can be helpful for planning activities during your stay in Chiang Mai. The Ban Chang Phuak station is located at an elevation of 316 meters, while the Ban Khachao station is at an elevation of 307 meters. The Chiang Mai Airport is located at an elevation of 696 meters.

Rainy Season in Chiang Mai

The rainy season in Chiang Mai runs from June to October. The average temperature during the day is 32°C whereas it drops down to an average of 23°C during the darker hours. Even though it rains frequently during this time, the rain is usually short-lived and does not last for long periods of time. As a result, the rainy season is still a popular time to visit Chiang Mai, as the weather is relatively mild and there are fewer tourists than during the dry season.

Month-wise average rainy days throughout the year:

Jan: 1 day (5.08 mm)

Feb: 2 days (5.08 mm)

Mar: 2 days (15.24 mm)

Apr: 8-15 days (50.8 mm)

May: 22 days (134.62 mm)

Jun: 14 days (101.6 mm)

Jul: 16 days (119.38 mm)

Aug: 21 days (177.8 mm)

Sep: 20 days (180.34mm)

Oct: 11 days (88.9 mm)

Nov: 5 days (35.56 mm)

Dec: 1 day (10.16 mm)

When is the cool season in Chiang Mai?

Chiang Mai Sunrise

Chiang Mai experiences a cool season from November to January, when average high temperatures hover around 30 degrees Celsius. The coldest month is January, with an average high temperature of 29 degrees Celsius and an average low temperature of 15 degrees Celsius.

While this may sound warm to residents of cooler climates, it should be noted that the humidity levels in Chiang Mai are also quite high, making the air feel cooler than it actually is. In general, therefore, it is safe to say that Chiang Mai does experience some colder weather during the winter months. However, for those who are looking to escape the frigid temperatures of more northern latitudes, Chiang Mai can provide a welcome respite.

What is the coldest temperature?

The coldest temperature in Chaing Mai is 15 C and it occurs at the beginning of the year.

What is the best month to visit?

Chiang Mai is a popular tourist destination in Thailand, thanks to its stunning natural scenery, rich culture, and friendly people. The best time to visit Chiang Mai is between November and February when the weather is cool and dry. This is the peak tourist season, so hotels and flights will be more expensive during this time.

However, the cooler weather is ideal for exploring the city and its surrounding attractions. If you’re looking to avoid the crowds, consider visiting Chiang Mai between March and October. The rainier weather means there will be fewer visitors during this time, but you’ll still be able to enjoy all that the city has to offer.

What month is the coldest in Thailand?

January is the coldest month in Chiang Mai with temperatures ranging from 14 C to 29 C.

Places to visit in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai night street

Chiang Mai is a beautiful city in northern Thailand that is known for its temples, Elephants, and rich culture. Visitors can explore the many temples, museums, and markets, or spend time outdoors hiking, biking, and rafting. With so much to see and do, Chiang Mai is a great destination for travelers of all ages. Some of its must-see attractions are:

1. Doi Inthanon

Doi Inthanon

Doi Inthanon is the highest peak in Thailand, and it’s also home to some of the country’s most breathtaking natural wonders. Visitors can take a leisurely walk around the park, enjoying the waterfalls and lush vegetation.

There’s also a hill tribe village where you can learn about the local culture and two pagodas that were built in honor of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit. Whether you’re looking for a challenging hike or a relaxing stroll, Doi Inthanon is the perfect place to explore.

2. Sunday Walking Street

Chiang Mai walking street

Sunday Walking Street is a must-visit for anyone spending time in Chiang Mai. This open-air market stretches for over a kilometre down Rachadamnoen Road, behind Thapae Gate. Every Sunday from 4 pm onwards, the street is closed to traffic and filled with stalls selling everything from food to clothes to handicrafts.

Visitors can enjoy a wide variety of Thai and international dishes while browsing the many shops, which offer everything from jewelry to Christmas ornaments to handcrafted lamps. There is also a wide selection of clothes, dolls, and other handicrafts, as well as a number of stalls selling soaps and other natural beauty products. Whether you’re looking to eat, shop, or simply experience Thai culture, Sunday Walking Street is the perfect place to spend your Sunday evening.

3. Elephant Nature Park

Elephant Nature Park

Northern Thailand is known for its Elephant Nature Park. The park is located about an hour outside of the city, and it offers visitors the chance to learn about and interact with elephants. During your time at the park, you will have the opportunity to feed and bathe the elephants, as well as go on walks with them.

You will also learn about the work that the park does to rescue and care for elephants that have been abused or mistreated. The Elephant Nature Park is a unique and memorable experience, and it is definitely worth a visit if you are in the north.

4. Bua Thong Sticky Waterfalls

Bua Thong Sticky Waterfalls

Bua Thong Sticky Waterfalls are a must-see for any visitors to the city. The falls are located in a wooded area just outside of the city, and they provide a peaceful and serene setting for a walking or hiking excursion. The falls themselves are made of limestone that is naturally sticky to the touch, and visitors can walk up the falls to get an up-close look at them. Although the falls can be busy on weekends, they tend to be less crowded during the week, making it an ideal place to visit if you’re looking to avoid large crowds.

5. Huay Tung Tao

Huay Tung Tao

If you’re looking for a breathtaking natural setting to enjoy during your time in Chiang Mai, then be sure to put Huay Tung Tao on your list of places to visit. This beautiful lake is surrounded by hills, and you can rent a hut here for a truly relaxing experience. tubing is also a popular activity, and the prices are very reasonable.

Huay Tung Tao is just 10 kilometres from the main city, so it’s easy to get to. Whether you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life or simply enjoy some time in nature, Huay Tung Tao is the perfect place to do it.

Local Foods to Try in Chiang Mai

Local Foods

When it comes to food, Chiang Mai has a lot to offer. From traditional Thai dishes to Indian curries and Burmese noodles, there is something for everyone. The city is also home to a number of local specialties, including khao soi (Egg Noodle Curry) and Sai Oua (Grilled Spicy Herb Sausage).

For those looking for something a little different, Chiang Mai also has a number of quirky cafes and restaurants that offer fusion cuisine. Try the avocado toast at Ristr8to or the American food at Duke’s restaurant. And be sure to wash it all down with a refreshing iced tea or Thai coffee.p

With so many delicious options, it’s no wonder Chiang Mai is known as a foodie paradise. So there you have it – a brief guide to the weather, sights, and activities that Chiang Mai has to offer.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for an escape from the cold winter or just want to enjoy some time in nature, then Chiang Mai is a great place. There are plenty of activities and sights to experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and restored after your visit. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your trip today!

Chiang Mai: FAQs

Chiang Mai Gate

What is the sunset and sunrise time in Chiang Mai?

The sun rises at 06:08 am and sets at 06:41 pm in Chiang Mai in April.

What is the average humidity in Thailand?

The average humidity throughout the year in Thailand is 79.93%. Humidity levels range from 74% in January to 85% in September.

When do we see heavy showers in northern Thailand?

The rainy season in Thailand generally lasts from May to October. Showers are usually heaviest in September and October.

When is it cloudy and when is it partly clear in Chiang Mai?

Cloud cover in Chiang Mai is lowest in February and March when the skies are mostly clear. Partly cloudy conditions are most common from April to June and from October to December.

How far is Chiang Mai from Bangkok??

Chiang Mai is located approximately 686.78 km north of Bangkok. The driving time from Bangkok to Chiang Mai is about nine hours and two minutes.

What are the top places to stay in Chiang Mai?

Some of the top places to stay in Chiang Mai include:

Old Town Hotel

Shangri-La

Rainforest Boutique

De Nara

Tolani Nimman Villa

Khum Phaya Resort

What other tourist attractions are near Chiang Mai?

Some of the other tourist attractions located near Chiang Mai are: