Junior Tri Dash season finale 2022 at Laguna Phuket

The Junior Tri Dash, Thailand’s leading junior triathlon series will become the Pho3nix Kids Triathlon series in 2022, after inking a major partnership with the not-for-profit Pho3nix Foundation.

The five-race Pho3nix Kids Triathlon series spans from March through November 2022. The first event will kick off on 12 March 2022 at Bangpoo Golf & Sports Club, followed by the next race venue at Pattana Sports Resort. The season finale will be held on 19 November 2022 at Laguna Phuket, where the race will start off two days of activities as part of the legendary Laguna Phuket Triathlon.

The events will feature different race formats such as triathlon, duathlon and fun run. There will be a beginner and advanced categories with race distances appropriate for the respective age groups and skill levels. Registration is now open. Click to register.

The success of the Junior Tri Dash

Building on the success of the Junior Tri Dash, Pho3nix Kids will take junior triathlons in Thailand to the next level as well as open up participation to more kids. Pho3nix Kids Triathlons aim to provide a fun and inclusive environment for kids as young as five to race and develop the core skills of swim, bike and running. With Pho3nix Kids Triathlons already held in Poland, Switzerland, Spain and Australia, Thailand is now set to host the first event on the Asian continent.

Pho3nix Kids is a global initiative by the Pho3nix Foundation, a charitable foundation, founded in early 2020 by Polish businessman and philanthropist Sebastian Kulczyk. The foundation’s vision is to create a worldwide legacy in which sport and activity are integral to the personal development of all young people, fostering a sense of purpose, focus and possibility that strengthens across generations. The event series is part of a whole range of educational initiatives aimed at giving children of all socioeconomic backgrounds the opportunity to be active and take part in sports.

Chris McCormack – Pho3nix Foundation board member

Pho3nix Foundation board member and MANA Sport and Entertainment CEO Chris McCormack is passionate about getting kids active and providing accessibility to the sport. The four-time triathlon world champion says, “We are proud to be partnering with Junior Tri Dash to bring you a new look series in 2022 and expand our Pho3nix footprint into Thailand.”

McCormack, who is also a four-time triathlon world champion, added, “I lived in Thailand for six years and know there is a great passion for a swim, bike and running in the community. That’s why I’m so excited to help deliver the Pho3nix program here and drive further participation for all kids.

“Equally, we want to be part of the pathways program for kids who want to develop their skills to whatever level they choose, and those inspired by the performances of all our elite athletes in Pho3nix Team.”

The program has expanded from Poland and has launched with dual Olympic medallist Nicola Spirig in Switzerland, dual Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee through the Brownlee Foundation in the UK, 7-time world champion Javier Gomez in Spain, and McCormack in Australia.

More than 60,000 children have so far participated in Pho3nix Kids initiatives globally.

Phuket FM Radio is very excited and will support the Junior Tri Dash series having previously supported IronKids and sponsored the 5 KM Family Fun Run at Laguna Phuket.