The Komodo dragon is it a ‘living dinosaur’?

With nicknames like ‘prehistoric monster’ and ‘living dinosaur’, the Komodo dragon has been well and truly judged by its cover.

You may listen to this program NOW on Demand on the BBC Discovery Page which is available until Tuesday the 27th of December. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 25th of December in Phuket at 8:30 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

Its gigantic size, razor-sharp teeth, and deadly attacking power have earned it a vicious reputation.

But beneath the scales of this solitary beast are fascinating tales of rapid healing, decoy nests, and virgin births.

And as climate change threatens its native Indonesia, can this hostile reptile adapt to living in closer quarters?

Adam Hart and guests dig into how a lonely life may be putting the Komodo dragon at risk…

Deni Purwandana, program coordinator for the Komodo Survival Program in Komodo National Park, and Dr. Chris Michaels, team leader of Reptiles and Amphibians at London Zoo.

More from the BBC this Christmas Week