Covid vaccines and a prior infection

Claudia is joined by Matt Fox, Professor of Global Health at Boston University to discuss evidence investigating a hybrid combination of Covid vaccines and prior infection.

This programme is available on the Health Check Page and is available now until Wednesday the 12th of May. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 8th of May in Phuket at 8:00 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

Dr Vineet Arora explains how best to support health care workers who have received online attacks for trying to correct inaccurate information during the Pandemic.

And advice for parents on how to cope when their children are having mental health problems from authors Roz Shafran, Alice Welham and Ursula Saunders.

Presenter: Claudia Hammond Producer: Erika Wright

(Picture: Illustration of antibodies responding to coronavirus infection. Photo credit: Juan Gaertner/Science Photo Library/Getty Images.)

