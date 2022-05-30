Monkey Pox in more than 20 countries

Monkey Pox is spreading in more than 20 countries where previously it has not been seen, but BBC Health reporter Smitha Mundasad explains that this is not a new disease.

This programme is available on the Health Check Page and is available now On-Demand until Wednesday the 1st of June. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 29th of May in Phuket at 8:00 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

Presenter Claudia Hammond hears of an outbreak of a more serious strain in an area of the Democratic Republic of Congo that has no experience of Monkey Pox.

Professor Wim van Damme got in touch about his research trip to Maniema, a rural DRC province with more than 500 cases and 50 deaths.

Plus, professor of Virology Penny Moore discusses Covid Variants in South Africa.

Might waves of the virus be more predictable as surges appear to be settling into a six-monthly pattern?

And a helpful new study on creams for childhood Eczema.

The presenter of Health Check is Claudia Hammond and the producer Erika Wright

Photo copyright: Professor Wim van Damme

