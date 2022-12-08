Words can save lives

Claudia meets Professor Elizabeth Stokoe author of ‘Crisis Talk’ whose research shows when preventing a suicide, that words really do matter and can save lives during a crisis.

Through analyzing real-time recordings of actual conversations between people in crisis and police negotiators, new findings highlight what can work and what doesn’t.

Presenter: Claudia Hammond Producer: Erika Wright

(Picture: Vector illustration of two profiles of women with speech bubbles inside their heads. Photo credit: JakeOlimb/Getty Images.)

