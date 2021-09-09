wellbeing during the Covid pandemic

How art and gardening have saved some people’s mental health and wellbeing during Covid the pandemic.

Claudia visits the most wonderful allotment to find out how one community in the UK has benefited.

Nightmares and how people with psychosis can be plagued and even traumatised by bad dreams, but that there is a way of dealing with them.

Plus, can kindness help you live a long life and evidence on whether dogs feel jealous!

Presenter: Claudia Hammond Producer: Erika Wright

(Picture: Close up of women planting salad seedlings. Photo credit: Betsie Van der Meer/Getty Images.)