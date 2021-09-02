A Phuket Kindness test

When was the last time you did something really kind for someone or someone else did something really kind for you?

This week on BBC Helathcheck that is the question from Cladia Hammond. However, we are going to ask the same question this week on Phuket FM Radio.

Claudia Hammond and guests are looking at the place of kindness in today’s world, asking what it really means, what happens in our brains when we act kindly and whether there can ever be a role for it in the cut-throat worlds of business and politics.

She hears what kindness means to people in Kenya, Chile and in the UK. And with many aspects of kindness remaining under-researched, with your help Claudia and Robin Banerjee, Professor of Social Psychology at the University of Sussex, are asking you to fill in the gaps by taking part in the Kindness Test.

Presenter: Claudia Hammond Producer: Erika Wright

Phuket Island radio broadcasts BBC Health Check on a Sunday at 8:00 am on 91.5 FM and 102.5FM as part of the station’s EDUtainment strategy. Other Sunday morning shows include BBC Science in Action at 9 am technology from BBC Digital Planet at 9.30 and Sunday Sundae starts with BBC Discovery at 8:30 am.

Phuket Kindness