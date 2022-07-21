As Marburg virus cases are confirmed in Ghana, Dr Graham Easton discusses the importance of a swift response.

This programme is available on the Health Check Page and is available NOW On-Demand until Wednesday the 27th of July. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 24th of July in Phuket at 8:00 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals.

BBC Africa correspondent Charles Mgbolu reports from Nigeria on the relationship between monkeypox emergence and smallpox eradication.

Plus Claudia hears good news from Dr Jaekeun Park at the University of Maryland about progress on making a universal flu vaccine.

Presenter: Claudia Hammond Producer: Erika Wright

(Picture: Marburg virus, cut-away illustration. Photo credit: Roger Harris/Science Photo Library/Getty Images.)

