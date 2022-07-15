As Covid cases rise new Covid booster recommendations from European health agencies back over the 60s to get boosted.

This programme is available on the Health Check Page

Professor Monica Lakhanpaul from University College London explains that this is before the rollout of updated vaccines to target specific variants.

Monia also discusses her own research with village communities in India working to benefit infant nutrition.

How effective are mindfulness classes?

Also, with the number of teenagers experiencing mental health difficulties rising in many parts of the world some schools have turned to mindfulness classes.

Co-author professor Willem Kuyken discusses the results of the long-awaited eight-year study.

Plus is there such a thing as too much confidence?

Presenter: Claudia Hammond Producer: Erika Wright

(Photo: Multiple vials of booster vaccine on a conveyor belt in a pharmaceutical factory. Credit: SDI Productions/Getty Images)