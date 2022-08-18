A new Covid vaccine targets original and Omicron

Great news, A new Covid vaccine – which targets both the original virus and one of the latest Omicron variants – has been approved for use in the UK.

About half of the 26 million older and vulnerable adults in the UK who are due a booster this autumn should get a new covid vaccine.

There’s news of British scientists changing the blood group of donated kidneys – which could boost the supply of organs for transplant.

Professor Magdi Yaqoob says switching to blood type O means the organs can be transplanted into any patient. We hear from Ravi Singh whose life was transformed last month when he got a new kidney from a live donor.

He wants everyone to discuss donating with their family and to carry a donor card.

The pandemic delayed hospital treatment for many – so to help deal with waiting lists some hospitals are trying out ‘overlapping’ surgery – with one senior surgeon supervising two operating theatres, and more junior surgeons carrying out the more straightforward parts.

When it was tried in the US there were concerns around consent and safety but we hear how only doing 30-minute procedures means that a month’s worth of operations can be done in a day.

