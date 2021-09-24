Did SARS-Covid 19 originate in bats?

Covid 19 researchers studying bats in Northern Laos have found evidence that brings us closer than ever to understanding the origin of Sars-Covid-19.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus, pandemic scientists have tried to pinpoint the exact origin of SARS-CoV-2.

But recent evidence from the Institut Pasteur has identified several novel coronaviruses with similarities to the current coronavirus in bats.

Professor Marc Eliot spoke to Roland Pease about how this research could give us a better idea of where Covid-19 came from.

Could an oral COVID treatment be available soon? Daria Hazuda, responsible for infectious disease and bacteria research at MSD tells us about their clinical trials for an oral antiviral drug that could combat Covid-19: Molnupiravir.

Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Roland Pease travels to Bath to meet scientists who may have developed a way to diagnose Alzheimer’s in the earlier stages of the disease.

Dr George Stothart has led the team from Bath University in the development of this simple 2-minute test. Inducing Earthquakes Scientists are experimenting with artificially managing earthquakes by injecting fluid into fault lines.

Professor Derek Elsworth at Pennsylvania state university explains his research into how these induced earthquakes can be more tightly controlled.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Presenter of Science in Action: Roland Pease Producer: Ania Lichtarowicz