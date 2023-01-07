The Tonga eruption 2022 one year on.

We’re taking a look back at the Tonga eruption 2022 of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, which literally sent shockwaves around the world.

Did you know this program is available ON-Demand by visiting the Science in Action Page, it will be available until Thursday the 12th of January. It will also be broadcast on Sunday the 8th of January in Phuket at 9:00 AM on 91.5 FM and 102.5 FM and Online via the Internet radio portals. EDUtainament from Phuket FM Radio and our broadcast partner the BBC

One year on, and we’re still uncovering what made the volcano so powerful, as well as unpacking its long-lasting impacts.

Roland is joined by Professor Shane Cronin from the University of Auckland and Dr Marta Ribó from the Auckland University of Technology to share their findings from their latest trip to survey the volcano. The impacts of the eruption weren’t just felt on Earth – they also reached all the way to space. Physicist Claire Gasque from the University of California, Berkeley, has been analysing how the eruption affected space weather.

Amongst all the material ejected by Hunga Tonga was a huge amount of water.

Tonga eruption 2022 in 2023

The massive water vapour cloud is still present in our atmosphere, as Professor Simon Carn from the Michigan Technological University tells us.

The volcano also triggered tsunamis worldwide.

Disaster sociologist Dr Sara McBride from the US Geological Survey has been using video footage of the event to analyse how people responded and how we can better prepare for future eruptions.

Presenter: Roland Pease Producer: Sophie Ormiston

Image Credit: Tonga Geological Services

Phuket FM Radio and the BBC on a Sunday